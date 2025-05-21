Advances in HPAPI Development and Regulatory Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

With the growing complexity of formulation techniques, the webinar will highlight emerging trends in R&D methodologies that support the safe and scalable production of HPAPIs. Post this

The session will also explore the role of HPAPIs in oncology and other indications where precision is critical to treatment success. With the growing complexity of formulation techniques, the webinar will highlight emerging trends in R&D methodologies that support the safe and scalable production of HPAPIs.

Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of how to navigate the intersection of scientific innovation and operational discipline in bringing these potent compounds to market.

Register now to access expert insights on the technologies, processes, and strategies shaping the future of HPAPI development.

Join Sankappa Rai, PhD, PMP®, Sr. Director, Technical Operations, Chemical Development and Manufacturing Solutions, Aragen Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advances in HPAPI Development and Regulatory Strategy.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks