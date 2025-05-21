Advances in HPAPI Development and Regulatory Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the current trends in highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) R&D, including formulation and process innovations. Attendees will learn how HPAPIs deliver therapeutic effects at lower doses, minimizing side effects. The featured speakers will discuss the role of HPAPIs in targeted therapies, especially oncology. The speakers will share approaches to handling safety and containment challenges in manufacturing, as well as how to meet global regulatory expectations for HPAPI development and facilities. Attendees will understand how to balance innovation and compliance when scaling HPAPI production.
TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developing and manufacturing highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) presents a unique set of challenges — from ensuring worker and environmental safety to meeting increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. This webinar will examine the strategic and technical considerations involved, offering insights into how pharmaceutical manufacturers and regulatory teams are addressing these demands. Register to gain practical guidance on navigating these complexities and advancing HPAPI programs with greater precision and confidence.
HPAPIs enable therapeutic efficacy at significantly lower doses, making them central to the advancement of targeted therapies. Their potency and specificity require a distinct approach to facility design, safety, and global compliance. Attendees will gain insight into the latest innovations in HPAPI handling and containment technologies, with a focus on reducing cross-contamination risk and meeting increasingly rigorous regulatory expectations.
The session will also explore the role of HPAPIs in oncology and other indications where precision is critical to treatment success. With the growing complexity of formulation techniques, the webinar will highlight emerging trends in R&D methodologies that support the safe and scalable production of HPAPIs.
Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of how to navigate the intersection of scientific innovation and operational discipline in bringing these potent compounds to market.
Join Sankappa Rai, PhD, PMP®, Sr. Director, Technical Operations, Chemical Development and Manufacturing Solutions, Aragen Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
