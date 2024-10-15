Advancing Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies: Key Preclinical and Regulatory Strategies for Clinical Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The attendees will learn how to streamline the path from preclinical evaluation to clinical success, ensuring their antibody-drug conjugate therapies are positioned for success in a highly competitive market. Post this

The webinar will also feature case studies of successful antibody-drug conjugate therapies, highlighting the key factors that contributed to their approval and clinical success. These real-world examples will showcase innovative approaches that are shaping the future of antibody-drug conjugate development. The attendees will learn how to streamline the path from preclinical evaluation to clinical success, ensuring their antibody-drug conjugate therapies are positioned for success in a highly competitive market.

Register for this webinar to explore the latest strategies in antibody-drug conjugate development and gain insights that will accelerate cancer therapy's journey to market.

Join Michael Koratich, Sr. Director, Business Development, Translational Drug Development (TD2), for the live webinar on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies: Key Preclinical and Regulatory Strategies for Clinical Success.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks