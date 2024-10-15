Advancing Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies: Key Preclinical and Regulatory Strategies for Clinical Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the complexities of antibody-drug conjugate design, safety concerns and mechanisms of resistance in oncology drug development. Attendees will learn about in vitro and in vivo models that optimize antibody-drug conjugate performance, including essential assays for antibody-drug conjugate efficacy and safety. Michael Koratich, Sr. Director, Business Development, Translational Drug Development (TD2), will discuss how early engagement with regulatory agencies and strategic study design can streamline the Investigational New Drug (IND) submission process. He will share real-world case studies of successful antibody-drug conjugate therapies and emerging trends that are shaping the future of antibody-drug conjugate development.
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antibody-drug conjugates represent a pivotal advancement in oncology, offering highly targeted cancer treatments that combine precision and potency. However, developing these therapies comes with significant challenges, from their intricate design to safety and resistance issues. This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of these obstacles and deliver actionable insights into overcoming them.
Attendees will gain a deep understanding of preclinical strategies that address antibody-drug conjugate development hurdles, including in vitro and in vivo evaluation methods essential for optimizing antibody-drug conjugate performance. Additionally, the session will cover the regulatory landscape, emphasizing the importance of early engagement with regulatory bodies and strategic planning to ensure smooth investigational new drug (IND) submissions and regulatory approval.
The webinar will also feature case studies of successful antibody-drug conjugate therapies, highlighting the key factors that contributed to their approval and clinical success. These real-world examples will showcase innovative approaches that are shaping the future of antibody-drug conjugate development. The attendees will learn how to streamline the path from preclinical evaluation to clinical success, ensuring their antibody-drug conjugate therapies are positioned for success in a highly competitive market.
Register for this webinar to explore the latest strategies in antibody-drug conjugate development and gain insights that will accelerate cancer therapy's journey to market.
Join Michael Koratich, Sr. Director, Business Development, Translational Drug Development (TD2), for the live webinar on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies: Key Preclinical and Regulatory Strategies for Clinical Success.
