Advancing Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Trials Through Innovative Imaging Endpoints, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will gain an understanding of the scientific basis behind FAI and its validation in large-scale studies. They will learn how this technology enables early disease detection, patient risk stratification and more responsive endpoints. The panel will offer practical guidance on incorporating imaging endpoints into the next generation of ASCVD trials.

The featured speakers will also share insights into best practices in trial planning and execution, including site selection, training and certification, strategies for imaging oversight and data quality assurance.

Register for this webinar today to gain actionable insights on leveraging imaging endpoints to strengthen development strategies in cardiovascular disease trials.

Join Charalambos Antoniades, MD, PhD, FRCP, FESC, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Caristo Diagnostics; Rina Ariga, MBBS, DPhil, MRCP, Medical Director, Medpace; and Andrea Flannery, PhD, Director, Clinical Trial Management, Medpace, for the live webinar on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Trials Through Innovative Imaging Endpoints.

