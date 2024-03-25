Advancing CAR T-Cell Therapies with Clinical Trial Customization, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Introducing new CAR T-cell therapies to the market requires extensive strategizing and planning for clinical trials as well as post-marketing follow-up. Post this

CAR T-cell therapies are highly personalized, and therefore clinical trials need customized testing solutions. The pharma and biotech communities preparing for clinical development and ultimately market launch need to consider this in their clinical trial strategies, including patient selection and therapy delivery. One key consideration is engaging with contract research organizations (CROs) and lab service providers at an early stage to ensure that clinical trials can be designed based on customized needs.

This webinar emphasizes the challenges encountered and the importance of customized solutions in genomics, flow cytometry, biomarkers and clinical trial operations for successful CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials. The expert speakers will showcase the criticality of early engagement through two case studies, demonstrating how it allows for the design of tailored trials. They will then share best practices for overcoming challenges related to (1) monitoring CAR T cells, (2) patient safety assurance and (3) assessment of therapy response.

Having supported more than 20 CAR T-cell therapy trials, Cerba Research offers extensive laboratory solutions. Join Cerba Research's webinar to learn more about customized solutions for successful CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials and stay tuned for subsequent webinars and podcasts on their other CGT solutions.

Join experts from Cerba Research, Goran Marinkovic, PhD, Immunologist; Nele Langenaken, General Manager; Dr. Nithianandan Selliah, PhD, Global Director, Flow Cytometry; and Dr. Karthikeyan Devaraju, PhD, Sr Scientist, Cell & Gene Therapy, for the live webinar on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

