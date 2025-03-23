Advancing CLABSI Prevention: PuraCath Medical to Present at Four Key Clinical Conferences Across North America

PuraCath Medical, a venture-backed startup company focusing on the development of technologies to reduce infections in patients with intravascular catheters, announced today its participation in four prominent clinical conferences in 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PuraCath Medical™, a venture-backed startup company focusing on the development of technologies to reduce infections in patients with intravascular catheters, announced today its participation in four prominent clinical conferences in 2025. The company will join healthcare professionals and industry experts to present its latest advancements in UV disinfection technology and its impact on reducing Catheter-Line Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs). PuraCath Medical will be attending the following clinical conferences:

ASPEN 2025 Nutrition Science & Practice Conference





2025 Nutrition Science & Practice Conference ONS 2025 Congress (Oncology Nursing Society)





NHIA 2025 Annual Conference (National Home Infusion Association)





CVAA 2025 Conference (Canadian Vascular Access Association)

At each event, PuraCath Medical will present new data on the effectiveness of its UV disinfection technology, alongside findings from simulation studies conducted with device end users. "PuraCath Medical is excited to share 99.99% or 4-log disinfection data on its latest Firefly Disinfection Device and believes that it can be the solution to CLABSI reduction in vascular access lines worldwide" stated Ms. Julia Rasooly, PuraCath Medical's CEO.

What is a CLABSI (Catheter-Line Associated Bloodstream Infection)?

A CLABSI (Catheter-Line Associated Bloodstream Infection) is a laboratory confirmed bloodstream infection related to a central line such as a central venous catheter, PICC line, midline, etc. CLABSIs are associated with a high-cost burden, accounting for approximately $46,000 per case, due to prolonged hospital stays and increased mortality. More than 250,000 CLABSIs are known to occur annually in the U.S. The most common cause of a CLABSI is due to improper aseptic techniques or lack of compliance to proper aseptic techniques, and improper management of the catheter lines during access.

About PuraCath Medical™

PuraCath MedicalTM, a Silicon Valley based-company, is dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients by reducing the risk of infections. The Company is utilizing its technology platform, which was spun out of Stanford University's Biodesign program, to develop novel, easy-to-use devices designed to reduce the risk of infections in patients with catheters in order to decrease infection-related hospitalizations and their associated costs. PuraCath MedicalTM has received prestigious small business government grants from the National Institute of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) with grant ID Numbers R43AI134553 and SB1AI174371 to support these initiatives.

