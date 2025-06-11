Advancing Clinical Performance with AI-Powered Conversational Intelligence in Healthcare, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Drawing from real-world implementations at Medical Memory — spanning hospitals and private clinics nationwide — and Seattle Children's Hospital, the expert panel will share how analyzing clinical conversations provides unprecedented insights into healthcare delivery. Post this

This webinar brings together healthcare innovators who have successfully implemented conversational intelligence technologies to improve clinical performance. Drawing from real-world implementations at Medical Memory — spanning hospitals and private clinics nationwide — and Seattle Children's Hospital, the expert panel will share how analyzing clinical conversations provides unprecedented insights into healthcare delivery. Attendees will gain practical strategies for using conversational data to enhance team performance, improve patient outcomes and deliver meaningful ROI across various healthcare settings.

Register for this webinar to learn how healthcare organizations can leverage conversational intelligence to drive clinical performance improvements and deliver more consistent, high-quality care.

Join Dr. Grin Lord, Founder & CEO, mpathic; Julie Soukup, VP of Sales and Business Development, Medical Memory; Dr. Nicolas Fernandez, MD, PhD, FACS, Director of Minimally Invasive and Robotic Assisted Surgery, Division of Pediatric Urology, Seattle Children's Hospital; Dr. Amber Jolley-Paige, VP of Clinical AI Product, mpathic; and Dr. Alison Cerezo, PhD, SVP of Research, mpathic, Associate Researcher, UC Santa Barbara, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Clinical Performance with AI-Powered Conversational Intelligence in Healthcare.

