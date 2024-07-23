Advancing Clinical Research Through Hybrid Clinical Trials and Patient Optionality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Data show that these approaches are enhancing efficiency with reduced patient burden, increased patient retention and greater representative patient population. Post this

Data show that these approaches are enhancing efficiency with reduced patient burden, increased patient retention and greater representative patient population. In this webinar, the expert speakers explore a range of innovative solutions and key partnerships essential for successfully conducting hybrid clinical trials. They will also share insights on how flexible solutions can propel clinical research forward through the versatility of the hybrid clinical trial optionality.

Register for this webinar today to explore the future of clinical trials through patient-centric hybrid clinical trials.

Join Thad Wolfram, President, EmVenio Research; Raj Sharma, Co-Founder, Health Wizz; and Tajuana Barron, Vice President of Project Management, PCM Trials, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9 am PDT)

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Clinical Research Through Hybrid Clinical Trials and Patient Optionality.

