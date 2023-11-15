Advancing Diversity in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Research: Innovative Strategies for Collaborative Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into where the industry is in the Alzheimer's disease space, what impact has been made in the last 20 years and what the near future looks like. Attendees will learn about the multifaceted strategy for promoting diversity within Alzheimer's disease clinical research, including the use of medical record examinations and diverse identification tactics. The featured speakers will discuss the role of innovation in tracking progress and education on underrepresented patient populations and the non-linear nature of the path to solutions. Attendees will learn how the comprehensive approach discussed encapsulates the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and serves as a model for advancing equitable access to Alzheimer's clinical research.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into multifaceted strategies aimed at enhancing diversity within the realm of Alzheimer's disease (AD) research. Addressing significant challenges rooted in the widespread lack of trust within diverse patient populations, the featured speakers forge collaborative efforts with advocacy groups, who serve as crucial bridges between the healthcare system and the communities they serve. Going beyond conventional screening practices, these strategies also involve extensive examination of medical records and employ a diverse array of tactics to identify potential patients who might otherwise go unnoticed.