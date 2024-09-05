Advancing Epilepsy Research: New Strategies for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy and Associated Comorbidities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Recent advances in genetic sequencing technologies have facilitated an opportunity to better address the pressing medical needs of individuals with treatment-resistant epilepsy through the strategic use of syndrome-specific epilepsy models to discover novel compounds. Post this

Next-generation drug discovery for epilepsy is likely to more comprehensively integrate syndrome-specific models into early-stage development processes. Despite over 30 marketed ASMs, a significant proportion of patients continue to suffer from pharmacoresistant epilepsy. This underscores the critical need to innovate discovery strategies to better address the needs of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Research has shown that kindling-induced epileptogenesis is characterized by significant behavioral and neurological changes. For example, behavioral assessments of kindled mice reveal substantial changes in activity and a decrease in risk assessment behaviors.

By attending this webinar, attendees will be able to gain insights into cutting-edge discovery strategies for drug-resistant epilepsy and the significance of addressing associated comorbidities. They will gain the knowledge to explain the role of syndrome-specific models in the development of innovative treatments for epilepsy. Additionally, they will be able to analyze recent research on kindling-induced epileptogenesis and neuroinflammation and evaluate strategies to enhance preclinical testing and improve translational success in clinical trials.

Register for this webinar today to understand how next-generation drug discovery is being pursued by integrating syndrome-specific models into epilepsy research.

Join Melissa Barker-Haliski, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Washington, Department of Pharmaceutics; Leo Silenieks, Scientific Director, Transpharmation Ltd; and Neil Upton (Moderator), PhD, Former Chief Scientific Officer, Transpharmation Ltd, for the live webinar on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Epilepsy Research: New Strategies for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy and Associated Comorbidities.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks