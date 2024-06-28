Advancing In Vitro Diagnostics and Accelerating Drug Discovery with the Latest Microarray Technologies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the latest in microarray design, development and production. Attendees will explore how microarrays drive in vitro diagnostics and drug discovery, including their recent applications. Gain insights into the critical factors to consider when building or buying microarrays. The featured speakers will review strategies to minimize time-to-market and launch risks by collaborating with experienced development partners.
TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, the speaker will explore recent array applications in diagnostics and drug discovery and provide insights into the build vs. buy decision for arrays. The attendees will learn the critical factors such as infrastructure, expertise, equipment and other considerations involved in microarray production's build vs. buy dilemma.
The attendees will gain insights into making better-informed decisions on microarray products. The speaker will also discuss leveraging collaboration with experienced development and high-throughput production partners to reduce time-to-market and mitigate launch risks, ensuring a smoother and more efficient path to product success.
Register for this webinar to learn how the latest microarray technologies improve production outcomes, reduce time to market and mitigate launch risk for microarray products, keeping you at the forefront of in vitro diagnostics and drug discovery.
Join experts from SCHOTT MINIFAB, Dr. James Downs, Business Development Manager, US; and Tamma M. Kaysser-Kranich, PhD, Head of Development, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing In Vitro Diagnostics and Accelerating Drug Discovery with the Latest Microarray Technologies.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Soumya Shashikumar
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article