Advancing Leadership Excellence: Scrubbed Announces Top Management Promotion

All committees are aligned around common goals and one of those is delivering exceptional value to clients. This alignment ensures that client needs and expectations are at the forefront of decision-making. It aims to work towards establishing a culture of collaboration, teamwork, and shared responsibility. This includes promoting open communication, trust, and a sense of collective purpose.

Rizza brings 17 years of professional experience in auditing, assurance, and management advisory to her role at Scrubbed. Her career includes eight years of audit experience at KPMG Philippines and KPMG Singapore, where she worked across a range of industries including manufacturing, construction, and shipping. She also has five years of financial reporting experience as a Legal Entity Controller at Citibank Shared Services Manila and Deutsche Bank Group Manila.

"I am honored to take on this role as MACAO. I look forward to working closely with our committees to exceed client expectations at every turn, while fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence that will propel Scrubbed to new heights," said Rizza De Guzman of her new position.

As MACAO, Rizza's focus will be on enhancing client satisfaction and service delivery through continuous process improvements and increased efficiency. She will work closely with committee chairs and senior management to provide strategic recommendations for refining the committees' scopes and work plans. Rizza is also committed to strengthening the Scrubbed culture through cross-collaboration, enhanced staff training, and career development programs.

