Advancing MASLD/MASH Clinical Trials: The Role of Non-Invasive Diagnostics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

MASLD/MASH is a condition marked by the accumulation of fat in the liver, which can progress to more serious liver aliments including fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The increasing prevalence of liver diseases worldwide necessitates the development of effective, non-invasive diagnostic techniques.

Diagnosis of MASLD/MASH can be challenging due to its subtle early symptoms and the invasiveness of traditional diagnostic techniques such as biopsies. Recent advancements in non-invasive tests offer promising alternatives for more accessible and accurate diagnosis, which are crucial for timely treatment and management.

This webinar will focus on the latest advancements and findings in non-invasive diagnostic methods for MASLD/MASH as well as insights gained from the ESSENCE/SYMMETRY trials and groundbreaking longitudinal studies.

Monitoring liver stiffness is important for assessing the progression and the future risk of liver-related events in patients with MASH. Vibration-controlled transient elastography (VCTE) has emerged as a valuable non-invasive tool for measuring liver stiffness. Increases and decreases in liver stiffness measurements may be independently associated with the risk of liver-related events in MASLD/MASH.

Elevated liver stiffness indicates the presence of fibrosis, which is a critical marker for predicting adverse liver outcomes. Conversely, a decrease in liver stiffness may suggest improvement in liver health, potentially due to lifestyle changes and/or therapeutic interventions. Both single and serial measurements of VCTE-based scores may play an important role in early detection, risk stratification, monitoring treatment response and guiding clinical decisions. Join the speakers to explore how VCTE impacts MASLD/MASH management and the liver disease burden.

The ESSENCE trial represents a significant step forward in non-invasive diagnostics for MASH, with a discussion on the clinical implications of these findings. As non-invasive tests for MASH become increasingly reliable and widespread, they have the potential to transform the approach in the diagnosis and management of MASLD/MASH.

Join Naim Alkhouri, MD, Chief Academic Officer, Summit Clinical Research; Dr. Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHSc, Chief Scientific Officer, Summit Clinical Research; and Samer Gawrieh, MD, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine, for the live webinar on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

