Advancing MS Clinical Trials: Integrating Medical Imaging, Precision Motion Analysis, and eCOA Data for Enhanced Outcomes, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will review recent studies that demonstrate the practical applications and benefits of integrating these advanced technologies in multiple sclerosis clinical trials, showcasing real-world impacts and advancements in the field. Post this

Medical Imaging: The critical role of medical imaging in multiple sclerosis clinical trials owing to advancements in image analysis and AI-based lesion detection, which enhances accuracy and efficiency

Precision Motion Analysis: Attendees will learn how precision motion monitoring, using wearable sensors and algorithms to assess motor function in multiple sclerosis patients, can provide detailed insights into gait, balance and movement, as well as enhance ability to determine drug efficacy

eCOA: The transformative impact of high-quality eCOAs on multiple sclerosis clinical trials owing to their role in rater qualification, data collection and review, particularly the expanded disability status scale (EDSS)

Furthermore, the speakers will review recent studies that demonstrate the practical applications and benefits of integrating these advanced technologies in multiple sclerosis clinical trials, showcasing real-world impacts and advancements in the field.

Register for this webinar today to learn about how the integration of advanced medical imaging, precision motion analysis and eCOA helps run more accurate, reliable multiple sclerosis clinical trials.

Join experts from Clario, Dr. Madhura Ingalhalikar, MRI Scientist; Laura Khurana, MPH, Principal Scientific Advisor, eCOA Science & Consulting; and Dr. Adam Jagodinsky, PhD, Scientific Advisor, Precision Motion, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing MS Clinical Trials: Integrating Medical Imaging, Precision Motion Analysis, and eCOA Data for Enhanced Outcomes.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/

SOURCE Xtalks