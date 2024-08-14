Advancing Precision Oncology: Radionuclide Conjugate and Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Development Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Knowledge of regulatory constructs and efficient clinical development — including study design, dose and regimen selection and optimization — is essential to navigate the complex approval process and maximize therapeutic efficacy while minimizing side effects. Post this

In this webinar, key considerations for dose selection optimization will be discussed, with a focus on how Project Optimus influences these processes to enhance dose-finding strategies as well as the design constructs of first-in-human trials. Clinical pharmacology considerations will be explored, underscoring the unique pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles of radionuclide conjugates and antibody-drug conjugates that differentiate them from traditional small molecules.

Finally, the speakers will share operational considerations for clinical trials, including site selection and meeting patient needs, both of which are critical to the successful execution and progression of trials involving these advanced therapeutic agents. This structured approach aims to provide a clear roadmap for the integrated development and clinical implementation of radionuclide conjugates and antibody-drug conjugates, ensuring their successful transition from research to patient care.

Register for this webinar today to gain a deeper understanding of the transformative potential of antibody-drug conjugates and radionuclide conjugates and learn why they are pivotal in the advancement of precision medicine and significantly improving patient outcomes in oncology.

Join experts from Allucent, Alex MacDonald, PhD, Vice President, Model-Informed Drug Development; Sugato De, MS, Vice President, Regulatory Strategy, Head of Medical Technology, Angela Brady, MHL, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Project Leadership and Client Relations and Dr. Brian Barnett, MD, Executive Medical Director, Oncology for the live webinar on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Precision Oncology: Radionuclide Conjugate and Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Development Strategies.

