Advancing Psychedelic Compounds: From Preclinical Discovery to Translational Insight, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will examine the role of DD and CSD techniques in mapping the pharmacological profiles of emerging psychedelics, claimed non-psychedelics and established psychedelics. Post this

Two useful preclinical tools in this effort are: drug discrimination (DD) and chronic social defeat (CSD). DD is a behavioral pharmacology technique historically used to evaluate the subjective effects of psychoactive compounds in animals, while CSD is a paradigm based on psychosocial stress. In the current psychedelic renaissance, both techniques are being leveraged to answer two pressing questions in drug discovery: (1) For reference psychedelics such as LSD, psilocybin, DMT and 5-MeO DMT, how do plasma concentrations needed to induce perceptual effects translate between rats and humans? and (2) Can these behavioural assays distinguish between classical hallucinogens and non-psychedelic 5-HT2A agonists?

This webinar will examine the role of DD and CSD techniques in mapping the pharmacological profiles of emerging psychedelics, claimed non-psychedelics and established psychedelics. Attendees will gain insights into how these findings may inform the development of safe, effective treatments for mental health disorders. The session will be particularly relevant to researchers and clinicians in psychopharmacology, neuroscience and drug development interested in the forefront of psychedelic science.

Register now to explore the latest in psychedelic development and psychiatry, including preclinical insights and novel therapeutic strategies.

Join Guy Higgins, PhD, Global CSO, Transpharmation Ltd., Adjunct Professor, Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology, University of Toronto; Ewa Sokołowska, Director & Head, Transpharmation Poland; and Carolyn Tyler, Senior Director, McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.), for the live webinar on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Psychedelic Compounds: From Preclinical Discovery to Translational Insight.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/

SOURCE Xtalks