Advancing Quality Care: CPG Welcomes Medplace to Its Growing Vendor Network

CPG is committed to bringing our members strategic vendor partnerships that not only generate savings but also help health centers operate more efficiently and effectively," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. Post this

"CPG is committed to bringing our members strategic vendor partnerships that not only generate savings but also help health centers operate more efficiently and effectively," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President of CommonWealth Purchasing Group. "Medplace's technology-driven approach to peer review and medical case management aligns directly with our mission to provide innovative, patient-focused solutions that support both operational excellence and quality care delivery."

Medplace's platform simplifies and modernizes the traditionally time-consuming peer review process through automated workflows, centralized record sharing, and rapid expert matching. Healthcare organizations can receive unbiased reviews in as little as six days while significantly reducing administrative overhead.

Jerrod Bailey, CEO of Medplace, commented, "We are truly excited to join with CPG to provide Medplace's unique service to FQHC members. Working with FQHCs across the country over the last few years has created an industry-leading platform to turn Peer Review from a burdensome check-the-box activity into a truly strategic and impactful program for FQHCs. Partnering with CPG will allow us to bring the Medplace platform to even more FQHCs across the country."

As CPG continues to expand its vendor portfolio, the organization remains focused on identifying partnerships that help members reduce costs, improve workflows, and strengthen the delivery of patient-centered care across the healthcare continuum.

To learn more about Medplace and the solutions available through CPG, visit https://medplace.com/cpg or www.savewithcpg.com

Media Contact

Emma Harvey, CommonWealth Purchasing Group, 1 6177979474, [email protected], https://www.cwpurchasing.com/

Michael Ellenby, MBA, Medplace, 1 480 283 7367, [email protected], https://medplace.com/cpg

SOURCE CommonWealth Purchasing Group