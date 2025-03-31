Advancing Small Nucleic Acid Drug Development with a One-Stop Solution, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain an introduction to the mechanisms, delivery strategies and key differences of several small nucleic acid drugs. The featured speaker will discuss the basic process, key challenges and solutions in developing small nucleic acid drugs. Attendees will gain an understanding of small nucleic acid drugs service and how it can accelerate research.
TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small nucleic acid drugs, such as siRNA, anti-sense oligonucleotides (ASO), miRNA and aptamers, function by binding to and inhibit the activity of RNA through a process known as RNA interference (RNAi).
This class of molecules offers many advantages over traditional pharmaceuticals: unlimited target selection, high specificity, long half-life, ease of design and fast development and production processes.
In this webinar, the expert speaker will discuss recent advances in the development of small nucleic acid drugs and explain how a one-stop solution from design and synthesis to analysis, screening, verification and delivery can accelerate research.
The key topics will include:
- The different modalities of small nucleic acid drugs and their latest advances
- The major challenges in the development of small nucleic acid drugs and how they are being solved
- Case studies demonstrating the advantages in obtaining candidates having high knockdown efficiency
Register for this webinar today to explore the latest breakthroughs in small nucleic acid drug development.
Join Mark Shulewitz, PhD, Field Application Scientist – Life Science Group,GenScript Biotech Corporation, for the live webinar on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Small Nucleic Acid Drug Development with a One-Stop Solution.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article