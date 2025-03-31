Advancing Small Nucleic Acid Drug Development with a One-Stop Solution, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain an introduction to the mechanisms, delivery strategies and key differences of several small nucleic acid drugs. The featured speaker will discuss the basic process, key challenges and solutions in developing small nucleic acid drugs. Attendees will gain an understanding of small nucleic acid drugs service and how it can accelerate research.

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small nucleic acid drugs, such as siRNA, anti-sense oligonucleotides (ASO), miRNA and aptamers, function by binding to and inhibit the activity of RNA through a process known as RNA interference (RNAi).

This class of molecules offers many advantages over traditional pharmaceuticals: unlimited target selection, high specificity, long half-life, ease of design and fast development and production processes.