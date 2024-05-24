Advancing Spatial Biology to the Clinic: The Power of Multiplex Immunofluorescence-based Biomarkers for Companion Diagnostics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

These techniques have become indispensable for gathering critical data from clinical programs. Post this

Multiplex fluorescence immunohistochemistry and image data analysis have helped uncover meaningful spatial relationships between specific biomarkers, offering valuable insights into patient responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and DNA damage response (DDR) targeted therapies. These techniques have become indispensable for gathering critical data from clinical programs.

As mIF techniques mature as an analytical platform, it is important to understand the technology's fundamentals and its application in assessing the response for both mono- and combination therapies.

This webinar will also cover the critical aspects of working with pharma companies on CDx partnerships and the process of developing pre-market approvals (PMAs) for these diagnostics.

Register for this webinar to explore the latest advancements in multiplex immunofluorescence and CDx partnerships and how these technologies are transforming clinical trials and improving patient outcomes in immuno-oncology.

Join experts from Akoya Biosciences, Pascal Bamford, Senior Vice President, R&D and Laboratory Operations; and Mark Landers, Vice President, Precision Medicine, for the live webinar on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Spatial Biology to the Clinic: The Power of Multiplex Immunofluorescence-based Biomarkers for Companion Diagnostics.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks