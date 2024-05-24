Advancing Spatial Biology to the Clinic: The Power of Multiplex Immunofluorescence-based Biomarkers for Companion Diagnostics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about setting up and managing multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) platforms for companion diagnostics (CDx) and clinical programs. Attendees will discover key technical, regulatory and commercial considerations when defining a CDx strategy for mIF. The featured speakers will also discuss key strategies for working with pharma companies on CDx partnerships and developing pre-market approvals (PMAs).
TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar aims to provide insights into immunofluorescence-based biomarker analysis with key considerations for developing a companion diagnostic (CDx). These include avoiding common pitfalls associated with multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) and multispectral imaging, and successfully harnessing its full potential in the clinical setting.
Recently, there have been many advancements in examining biomarker expression and heterogeneity within the tumor microenvironment using high-throughput technologies. However, current clinical tests for biomarkers often fall short in providing sufficient information to effectively predict treatment response.
Multiplex fluorescence immunohistochemistry and image data analysis have helped uncover meaningful spatial relationships between specific biomarkers, offering valuable insights into patient responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and DNA damage response (DDR) targeted therapies. These techniques have become indispensable for gathering critical data from clinical programs.
As mIF techniques mature as an analytical platform, it is important to understand the technology's fundamentals and its application in assessing the response for both mono- and combination therapies.
This webinar will also cover the critical aspects of working with pharma companies on CDx partnerships and the process of developing pre-market approvals (PMAs) for these diagnostics.
Register for this webinar to explore the latest advancements in multiplex immunofluorescence and CDx partnerships and how these technologies are transforming clinical trials and improving patient outcomes in immuno-oncology.
Join experts from Akoya Biosciences, Pascal Bamford, Senior Vice President, R&D and Laboratory Operations; and Mark Landers, Vice President, Precision Medicine, for the live webinar on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advancing Spatial Biology to the Clinic: The Power of Multiplex Immunofluorescence-based Biomarkers for Companion Diagnostics.
