Advancing Sustainability for the Plastics Industry: X-Rite Showcases Innovative Digital Color Workflow Solutions at NPE

Product Design & Innovation – Streamline design workflows using X-Rite PANTORA™ appearance software to quickly and accurately create a digital twin of a physical material for 3D rendering and communicate the material data without shipping physical prototypes. Brands and suppliers can economically and sustainably present a range of color and appearance options on a virtual replica and evaluate the surface, curves, edges, and levels of transparency to identify color issues before production begins.

Specification & Matching– Create digital color standards for reproduction or match physical samples using the latest benchtop and imaging spectrophotometers. Whether working with plastic pellets, extruded plastic, uniquely shaped bottles, transparent, or translucent preforms or plaques, learn which measurement device is best for your workflow. Discover how to set realistic color expectations and establish a spectral data audit trail for quality control.

Formulation – Streamline color development for recycled or bio-sourced plastics using the most advanced formulation software. Color iMatch intelligently processes color data to provide optimal initial color matches, formulate color using leftover or recycled materials, and optimize pigment costs.

Production Monitoring – Maintain stable color in production for textured, patterned, or glossy samples using inline color measurement systems to monitor color on the production line and automatically make corrections without operator intervention.

Quality Control – Compare and analyze production color to the standard ensuring it stays within tolerance from formulation through shipment. Learn how to identify color drift before it becomes an issue.

Final Inspection - Conduct a final color evaluation on finished products under controlled lighting to ensure they meet the established color standards and tolerance limits.

"For 60 years, X-Rite has been at the forefront of color measurement technology helping customers achieve the highest level of color integrity. We continue this tradition of innovation and are proud to offer the plastics and packaging industries new features that help customers get color right faster and with less waste to better meet their sustainability goals," continues Adby.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries.

