AdvantaClean's Sari Papazian Named 2023 IFA Franchisee of the Year

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sari Papazian, owner of the AdvantaClean of Norcross and Buford franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, has been named as one of the International Franchise Association's 2023 Franchisees of the Year.

The Franchisee of the Year awards represent IFA member brands across all industries from communities around the country and across the world. Papazian was one of 109 recipients to receive the honor, which recognizes outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators, and was presented with the award at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Papazian and his partner Hanna Azar opened their AdvantaClean franchise in September 2021, servicing metro Atlanta. The year prior, they had started a sanitizing and disinfecting company to help keep businesses and their customers safe from exposure of the Covid virus. They later joined AdvantaClean as they sought to expand their services to include mold remediation, water damage restoration, and reconstruction. Papazian was born and raised in Syria and was a member of the Syrian National Basketball team prior to coming to the United States on a work visa in 2013.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named one of the IFA's Franchisees of the Year for 2023," said Papazian. "Our staff has been successful through hard work and dedication in keeping the homes of our customers in the Atlanta area clean and safe. We've had a great start to our business over the past two and a half years and look forward to continuing it with many more."

AdvantaClean is a full-service restoration franchise network providing a full suite of services to keep homes and businesses healthy, including emergency water damage mitigation; mold remediation and removal; air duct and coil cleaning; dryer vent cleaning; fire and smoke damage remediation; sanitization services; and radon testing and mitigation.

"We are so proud of Sari and the incredible honor he received from the International Franchise Association," said AdvantaClean President Steve Willis. "Sari has made an immediate impact during his time with our franchise network and he represents an inspiring story of someone realizing the American Dream of business ownership. This award is a fitting recognition of his success and accomplishments as a franchise owner."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matt Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize these entrepreneurs with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we thank them for the work they do day in and day out to uplift their communities and all they serve."

There are approximately 806,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $858 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

