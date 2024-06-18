Advantage GPS Launches SmartLot, Expands Support for Independent Used Car Dealers with NIADA Partnership

The game-changer is that Pulse can be a new revenue stream with each vehicle sold. Post this

Developed in direct response to requests from independent retail dealers seeking to automate processes and generate new revenue streams, SmartLot checks all the boxes. Leveraging the same trusted technology that has long supported vehicle finance professionals, this innovative platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools—hardware and software—designed, tested, and supported in the U.S.

"SmartLot is a game-changer for independent used car dealers," said David M. Meyer, President of Advantage GPS. "By listening to our customers and responding with innovative solutions, we allow dealers to expertly manage and protect their inventory."

Pulse Consumer App

Once a vehicle is sold, SmartLot becomes Pulse, a consumer app that gives the consumer much-desired and highly valued vehicle connectivity and becomes a dealer profit center.

"There are tremendous savings for dealers who can better manage and protect their most expensive and at-risk assets, their inventory," Meyer added. "The game-changer is that Pulse can be a new revenue stream with each vehicle sold."

Key SmartLot Features:

Real-time lot management

Power and fuel management

Streamlined floor plan audits

Theft and Fraud Recovery Services

Recovery Services Recovery Hotline

Theft Protection Insurance

Recourse Protection

Unauthorized Movement Alerts

Increased F&I per Vehicle Profits

Enhanced Inventory with Connected Features

SmartLot by Advantage GPS, an all-American proven GPS solution, delivers unprecedented connectivity and operational enhancements. Crafted by industry leaders and designed, tested, and supported in the U.S.A., this innovation establishes millions of connections in the used car market, setting a new standard for connectivity and profitability.

In conjunction with this product launch, Advantage announces its new status as a National Corporate Partner of the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA). This expanded partnership underscores Advantage's long-standing support for the NIADA. It aligns with the association's mission to empower used car dealers and ensure the success of the used car market nationwide.

Jeremy Beck, NIADA Vice President of Dealer Development, remarked, "We are excited to have Advantage GPS become a Business Partner for 2024. Their support will help NIADA continue to represent the interest of all independent dealers."

"Our partnership with NIADA further strengthens our commitment to supporting the used car dealer community with cutting-edge technology," Meyer said.

As a National Corporate Partner, Advantage reaffirms its dedication to empowering the industry with advanced analytical capabilities. Advantage remains committed to the used vehicle industry by providing products that help it improve its operations, gain consumer respect, and increase profitability.

For more information about SmartLot and the expanded partnership with NIADA, visit SmartLot.AdvantageGPS.com.

About Advantage GPS

Advantage is a leading provider of advanced GPS technology, telematics, and sophisticated analytic solutions, serving all used car dealer business models with tools to reduce risks, boost profitability, and safeguard dealer assets. Boasting a proven track record, the company serves over 4,000 customers across North America and manages over 4 million connections monthly. Advantage supports and provides connect technology solutions that help advance the used vehicle industry.

About NIADA

The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) has represented quality independent automobile dealers for over 70 years, providing valuable services and advocating for their interests. NIADA is dedicated to empowering vehicle finance professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the automotive industry.

Media Contact

Corinna Tutor, Advantage Automotive Analytics, 1 949-422-7103, [email protected], smartlot.advantagegps.com

SOURCE Advantage GPS