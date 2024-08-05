Advantage Lumber Announces Upcoming Changes to Ipe and Cumaru Decking Hardwood Trade Regulations

"As we face these new challenges, our established compliance programs and extensive investments in sourcing teams will enable us to navigate these changes effectively. While the increased regulatory burden will impact the industry, we are well-positioned to meet these challenges head-on." Post this

The implementation of CITES regulations introduces an additional layer of bureaucracy for the hardwood industry. This comes on top of the existing regulatory framework involving more than 15 permits required for selective harvesting, milling, and transporting wood products. The complexity of these new requirements mirrors the regulatory burden seen in industries such as pharmaceuticals, military products, and banking services. Although CITES' objective is to safeguard species while permitting sustainable consumption, the increased red tape and insufficient preparation by producing countries pose significant challenges.

Past inclusion of species like Rosewood and Mahogany in the CITES system has already demonstrated the impact of such regulations. These cases have shown that while CITES aims to protect threatened species, the restrictive quotas and permitting processes have led to a significant reduction in the number of U.S. importers and have intensified operational challenges for those involved in the trade.

Advantage Lumber has long been at the forefront of sustainable sourcing and compliance. CEO and Founder Rob Pelc remarked, "We recognized early on that investing in legal and sustainable material sourcing was crucial. Over 30 years ago, we prioritized these values before they became industry buzzwords. As we face these new challenges, our established compliance programs and extensive investments in sourcing teams will enable us to navigate these changes effectively. While the increased regulatory burden will impact the industry, we are well-positioned to meet these challenges head-on."

Currently, Advantage Lumber boasts one of the largest inventories of specialty hardwoods in the U.S., including Ipe, Cumaru, and other sought-after species. As the new CITES regulations approach, the company is working to ensure that its inventory can bridge the expected delays and disruptions. Despite the challenges posed by increased costs of business lines of credit, financing costs, and port strikes in producing countries, Advantage Lumber is committed to maintaining a robust supply for its customers.

Contractors and customers are advised to plan accordingly, considering options such as early procurement of materials or adjusting construction contracts to accommodate potential price fluctuations. Advantage Lumber remains dedicated to supporting its clients through these transitions and ensuring the continued availability of high-quality hardwood products.

