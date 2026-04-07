Advantage Self Storage Achieves $85,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue Through Portfolio-Wide StorageDefender Smart Unit Standardization

"Going portfolio-wide with StorageDefender was an easy decision because they specialize in Smart Unit monitoring and do it better than anyone else," said Andrea Kinder, President of Advantage Self Storage Post this

Facing competitive markets where national Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) frequently deploy aggressive pricing tactics and slash rates by as much as 80% to undercut local operators, Advantage Self Storage partnered with StorageDefender to establish a high-value differentiator independent of street rates. Since standardizing the service in October 2025, the company has established a $12–$14 monthly revenue increase per unit, currently driving $85,000 in annualized ancillary income. This total is expected to grow significantly as the newest locations move past their initial six-month ramp-up phase to match the performance of mature sites.

Since the rollout, Advantage Self Storage has achieved:

8 out of 10 Tenants Adopt Smart Units

80% of Tenants Would Recommend Smart Units to a Friend

$216-$252 Lifetime Revenue Increase Per Unit

$2,300+ Property Value Increase Per Unit

"Going portfolio-wide with StorageDefender was an easy decision because they specialize in Smart Unit monitoring and do it better than anyone else," said Andrea Kinder, President of Advantage Self Storage. "Instead of playing the price-bombing game where smaller operators struggle to recover from rate cuts, this gives us a differentiator that the big REITs just don't have. Once we saw tenants choosing those units even with the extra $12–$14, it was a no-brainer to go All-Smart across the board."

Beyond revenue, the All-Smart strategy has transformed Advantage's operational visibility. By pairing Smart Units with Smart Zones, Advantage created a "complete ring of protection" that monitors both unit interiors and common areas. This multi-layered intelligence was instrumental during the acquisition of a neglected facility, where displaying StorageDefender's technology and signage immediately deterred unauthorized activity and stabilized the property. To maintain this high standard of oversight, management now leverages StorageDefender's Smart Traffic dashboard to track access and resolve on-site incidents immediately.

"We're proud to partner with Advantage and what they've accomplished across their portfolio," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "Real competitive edge doesn't come from matching rate discounts, it comes from delivering an experience tenants genuinely value. When operator after operator chooses to standardize on StorageDefender, it tells you our model works. This is what it looks like when independent operators invest in innovation instead of racing to the bottom on price."

For an in-depth look at Advantage Self Storage's success with Smart Units, download the full case study here. To learn more about StorageDefender's Smart Technology Solutions, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #203 during the upcoming Inside Self Storage World Expo, April 7-10, 2026.

About StorageDefender Inc.: StorageDefender is the pioneer and leading national service provider of Smart Units for self-storage owners and operators. Since creating the Smart Units-as-a-service category in 2019, StorageDefender has established the industry standard for unit-level monitoring with a patented, field-proven, services-oriented platform that enables operators to generate independent, high-margin recurring revenue. The platform includes Smart Units for individual tenant monitoring, Smart Zones for common area and facility-wide intelligence, and the Web Management Portal (WMP) for centralized operational visibility and control. StorageDefender's fully independent system integrates with a broad ecosystem of PMS providers, works alongside an operator's existing technology environment, and requires no specific gate access, making portfolio-wide standardization low-cost and easy to deploy. (www.storage-defender.com)

About Advantage Self Storage:

Advantage Self Storage is a premier, family-legacy self-storage operator managing a diverse portfolio of 15 locations across Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Maryland. Combining decades of operational expertise with a forward-thinking investment strategy, Advantage specializes in the acquisition, development, and repositioning of Class A, B, and C assets in primary and secondary markets. Additionally, Advantage Self Storage offers top-line and full service 3rd Party Management services. Led by a commitment to strategic differentiation and superior tenant experiences, the company utilizes cutting-edge technology and "All-Smart" standards to drive asset valuation and outmaneuver national competitors. Learn more at www.advantagestorage.com.

Media Contact

Brook Bland, StorageDefender, 1 (877) 533-3363 2, [email protected], https://storage-defender.com

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SOURCE StorageDefender