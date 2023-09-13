Advantage Technology Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Designation, Strengthening Their Commitment to Data Security

Richard Wilbur III, the owner of Advantage Technology, remarked on this achievement: The successful completion of this audit is a testament to our firm's integrity, accountability, and its unwavering commitment to its customers." Tweet this

Richard Wilbur III, the owner of Advantage Technology, remarked on this achievement: "Advantage Technology's focus on strong internal controls is evident in its completion of this milestone for the company. The successful completion of this audit is a testament to our firm's integrity, accountability, and its unwavering commitment to its customers."

SOC 2 compliance is rooted in its five "trust service principles", ensuring businesses manage customer data with the utmost security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"We're very proud to be designated SOC 2 compliant," Wilbur continued, "Nothing matters more to us than managing customer data securely, and with integrity. Every single day, our team strives hard to ensure we meet and exceed the expectations of this important AICPA designation."

For small and medium-sized businesses seeking a trustworthy partner to manage their IT systems, Advantage Technology's achievement in obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 designation is a clear signal of their top-tier quality and commitment to excellence.

About Advantage Technology: Advantage Technology is dedicated to aiding American small and medium-sized businesses in navigating the complexities of IT systems. With a steadfast commitment to security, transparency, and customer trust, the company continues to set industry standards in delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses.

