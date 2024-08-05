Advantage.Tech Announces Their Merger With IT Mindshare

Richard Wilbur III, CEO of Advantage.Tech: "This merger represents an exciting chapter for both companies. We're committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and contributing to Morgantown's growth." Post this

About IT Mindshare (ITM)

ITM, with over a decade of successful operations, has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge IT solutions. Their talented IT professionals have served a diverse clientele, and their commitment to excellence has earned them a reputation for reliability and expertise.

Advantage.Tech recognizes the immense potential of Morgantown as a hub for technology-driven growth. By integrating ITM's skilled workforce and expanding into this vibrant community, Advantage.Tech aims to continue to serve local businesses and enhance their digital capabilities.

