AdvanTec Marine Announces Jason Setzer as New Director of Sales

New Director of Sales: Jason Setzer

CHILLIWACK, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdvanTec Marine is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Setzer as the new Director of Sales. Jason, who has been a dedicated member of the AdvanTec Marine team for over 13 years, will be stepping into his new role effective immediately.

Jason began his career at AdvanTec Marine in 2011 as a Sales Estimator. Over the years, he has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership, contributing significantly to the company's growth and success. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the marine industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales team into the future.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to this new role," said Matt Kirby, Vice President of AdvanTec Marine. "Having worked closely with Jason over the years, I have seen firsthand his dedication to excellence and his impressive track record. His commitment and passion make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that, under his guidance, our sales department will continue to flourish and reach new heights."

Jason Setzer expressed his enthusiasm about his new position, stating, "I am honored to be appointed as the Director of Sales at AdvanTec Marine. I look forward to working closely with our talented sales team to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

AdvanTec Marine is a leading provider of innovative marine solutions, committed to delivering high-quality products and services to clients worldwide. With Jason Setzer at the helm of the sales department, the company is poised for continued success and expansion.

