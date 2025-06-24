AdvanTec Marine Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with B2B Marine for Freeman Marine Cast Hatches

"Their technical expertise, customer-focused approach, and strong regional network make them an ideal partner to represent our brand and uphold the high standards Freeman Marine is known for." - Matt Kirby, Vice President, AdvanTec Marine Post this

B2B Marine, headquartered in the Netherlands, is known for its deep industry knowledge and strong relationships within the European marine market. The partnership will allow for enhanced local support, shorter lead times, and increased accessibility to Freeman's durable and reliable cast hatches.

"We're excited to join forces with B2B Marine to expand the reach of Freeman Marine products across key European markets," said Matt Kirby, Vice President of AdvanTec Marine. "Their technical expertise, customer-focused approach, and strong regional network make them an ideal partner to represent our brand and uphold the high standards Freeman Marine is known for."

Freeman Marine is proudly part of the AdvanTec Marine family of brands and has been a trusted name in the marine industry for over 50 years. As a world leader in marine closures, Freeman Marine is known for their rugged cast aluminum and steel products. Renowned for their durability, their products are essential on vessels operating in some of the world's toughest environments.

"Having AdvanTec's trust is a clear sign that we're on the right path with a strong track record. Freeman Marine products were the missing piece in our portfolio, giving us more tools to deliver complete and reliable solutions. Their cast products are known for outstanding and consistent quality — it's now our responsibility to ensure our clients fully benefit from their performance," said Alican Kilinc, Founder of B2B Marine.

Customers in the designated regions can now contact B2B Marine directly for sales inquiries, technical support, and product availability related to Freeman Marine cast offerings.

For more information, visit us at:

AdvanTec Marine: https://advantecmarine.com

B2B Marine: https://b2bmarine.com/who-we-are/

Media Contact

Nusrat Chaumun, AdvanTec Marine, 1 604-607-0091 3928, [email protected], https://advantecmarine.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE AdvanTec Marine