AdvanTec Marine Certified for Fire-Rated Door Manufacturing in Canada and the U.S.

Watertight fire-rated doors are designed for watertight bulkheads below the freeboard deck and are capable of withstanding static head pressure from either side.

Weathertight fire-rated doors offer robust protection against driving rain and washdown, making them ideal for above-deck applications.

All AdvanTec fire-rated doors are built in accordance with the IMO 2010 FTP Code Part 3 and hold MED certification by DNV, ensuring they offer the same fire resistance as the structural bulkhead into which they are installed. Additionally, the doors meet key classification society requirements including Lloyd's Register (LR), DNV, Bureau Veritas (BV), and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

"This dual certification across both our Canadian and U.S. facilities allows us to better serve our customers with shorter lead times, tariff-free manufacturing, and complete compliance with international safety regulations," said Dean Robinson, Director of Products & Business Systems at AdvanTec Marine. "We're proud to support shipbuilders with reliable, certified fire-rated doors."

With growing global demand for compliant marine safety solutions, AdvanTec's investment in certification and in-house manufacturing reinforces its commitment to innovation, safety, and service across the marine industry.

