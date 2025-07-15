AdvanTec Marine Certified for Fire-Rated Door Manufacturing in Canada and the U.S.

AdvanTec Marine has successfully obtained certification for its Canadian and U.S. facilities to manufacture A0, A15, A30, and A60 fire-rated marine doors. With its Canadian site earning MED Wheel Mark certification—the only facility in Canada to do so—AdvanTec now offers fully compliant, watertight and weathertight fire-rated doors from both sides of the border.
CHILLIWACK, BC, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdvanTec Marine is pleased to announce a major milestone: both its Canadian manufacturing facility in British Columbia and its Oregon, USA facility are now certified to produce fire-rated marine doors. With the Canadian site receiving MED Wheel Mark certification—making it the only such facility in Canada—AdvanTec now proudly holds fire-rated door certifications on both sides of the border. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to safety and innovation, and marks an exciting new chapter as AdvanTec strengthens its position as a trusted partner for shipbuilders worldwide.
AdvanTec Marine offers A0, A15, A30, and A60 fire-rated doors from both its Canadian and U.S. facilities. These doors are engineered to meet the highest international standards and are available in both Watertight and Weathertight configurations:
- Watertight fire-rated doors are designed for watertight bulkheads below the freeboard deck and are capable of withstanding static head pressure from either side.
- Weathertight fire-rated doors offer robust protection against driving rain and washdown, making them ideal for above-deck applications.
All AdvanTec fire-rated doors are built in accordance with the IMO 2010 FTP Code Part 3 and hold MED certification by DNV, ensuring they offer the same fire resistance as the structural bulkhead into which they are installed. Additionally, the doors meet key classification society requirements including Lloyd's Register (LR), DNV, Bureau Veritas (BV), and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).
"This dual certification across both our Canadian and U.S. facilities allows us to better serve our customers with shorter lead times, tariff-free manufacturing, and complete compliance with international safety regulations," said Dean Robinson, Director of Products & Business Systems at AdvanTec Marine. "We're proud to support shipbuilders with reliable, certified fire-rated doors."
With growing global demand for compliant marine safety solutions, AdvanTec's investment in certification and in-house manufacturing reinforces its commitment to innovation, safety, and service across the marine industry.
For more information about AdvanTec Marine's fire-rated doors and other closure systems, visit:
http://advantecmarine.com/doors
Media Contact
Nusrat Chaumun, AdvanTec Marine, 1 604.607.0091 3928, [email protected], https://advantecmarine.com/
SOURCE AdvanTec Marine
Share this article