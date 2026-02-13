AdvanTec Marine Prepares to Scale Business to New Heights

"Jamie's expertise in scaling sales operations, combined with her passion for customer success and organizational alignment, will be instrumental as AdvanTec Marine enters its next phase of growth," said Matt Kirby, Vice President, AdvanTec Marine. Post this

In her new role as VP of Sales, Munro will oversee AdvanTec Marine's global sales strategy, strengthen distribution partnerships, and work closely with cross functional teams to expand market presence across key commercial and recreational segments.

"Jamie's expertise in scaling sales operations, combined with her passion for customer success and organizational alignment, will be instrumental as AdvanTec Marine enters its next phase of growth," said Matt Kirby, Vice President, AdvanTec Marine. "Her strategic approach to sales and her commitment to building strong customer and partner relationships will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand our global footprint."

"I'm thrilled to join AdvanTec Marine at such a pivotal time," said Munro. "The company has a strong foundation, an exceptional team, and tremendous potential. I look forward to helping scale the business to new heights while continuing to deliver outstanding value and experience to our customers and partners."

