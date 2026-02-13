AdvanTec Marine Prepares to Scale Business to New Heights

AdvanTec Marine has appointed Jamie Munro as Vice President of Sales to support the company's next phase of growth and global expansion. Munro brings over a decade of leadership experience in sales, operations, and channel strategy, most recently serving as Director of Sales at Cummins Sales & Service, where she led regional teams, strengthened dealer and fleet relationships, and implemented disciplined sales processes. In her new role, she will lead AdvanTec Marine's global sales strategy, strengthen distribution partnerships, and expand market presence across commercial and recreational marine segments. Company leadership highlighted her strategic, customer‑focused approach as key to advancing AdvanTec Marine's global footprint.
CHILLIWACK, BC, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdvanTec Marine is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Munro as its new Vice President of Sales, marking a significant milestone as the company accelerates its growth, strengthens global partnerships, and expands its commercial reach across the marine sector.
With more than a decade of progressive leadership experience in sales, operations, and channel strategy, Munro brings a proven record of driving revenue growth, transforming sales organizations, and building high‑performing teams. Most recently serving as Director of Sales at Cummins Sales & Service, she led regional teams supporting dealer networks and fleet customers, strengthened executive relationships, and implemented disciplined sales processes that improved visibility, strategy alignment, and customer experience.
In her new role as VP of Sales, Munro will oversee AdvanTec Marine's global sales strategy, strengthen distribution partnerships, and work closely with cross functional teams to expand market presence across key commercial and recreational segments.
"Jamie's expertise in scaling sales operations, combined with her passion for customer success and organizational alignment, will be instrumental as AdvanTec Marine enters its next phase of growth," said Matt Kirby, Vice President, AdvanTec Marine. "Her strategic approach to sales and her commitment to building strong customer and partner relationships will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand our global footprint."
"I'm thrilled to join AdvanTec Marine at such a pivotal time," said Munro. "The company has a strong foundation, an exceptional team, and tremendous potential. I look forward to helping scale the business to new heights while continuing to deliver outstanding value and experience to our customers and partners."
