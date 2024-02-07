Advantexe Launches Enhanced Version of Fundamentals of Business Leadership™ Simulation for New Managers

"The FBL simulation offers a proven approach to skill development by helping to prepare managers for the challenges and opportunities of their new role and responsibilities." - Robert Brodo, President and CEO of Advantexe Post this

New interactive scenarios – that mirror the challenges and decisions faced by new managers in today's hybrid business environment.

Updated leadership frameworks – updated content featuring the latest leadership frameworks.

Embedded learning – access to a series of on-demand micro-lessons covering essential leadership topics.

Enhanced learner feedback – comprehensive review of best practices and how closely the learner's choices align.

Learning analytics - an analytics center that captures simulation results by cohort, the overall aggregate of scores from all groups, and the optimal scores by individual.

"Shifting from an individual contributor to a new manager requires a new perspective and different skill set. In our experience, when individuals are not provided with the necessary training and tools, we have seen them struggle and burn out quickly," says Rob Brodo CEO of Advantexe. "We developed the FBL simulation and learning journey to help reduce the failure rate for new managers. The simulation offers a proven approach to skill development by helping to prepare managers for the challenges and opportunities of their new role and responsibilities."

Advantexe's FBL simulation is a decision-tree simulation where learners interact with characters in realistic business situations and "the story" unfolds based upon learners' actions at critical decision points. Every decision in the simulation is tied to one or more of three overarching competencies of Business Leadership, People Leadership, and Organizational Leadership.

In a facilitated setting, the program is designed for 1 or 2 business days including learning content, practice activities, debriefing, and action planning. If the simulation is used asynchronously, then the experience takes approximately 5 hours to complete.

About Advantexe

Advantexe Learning Solutions partners with clients around the world to build the business acumen, leadership, and selling skills needed to execute their business strategies and achieve meaningful business results. Our comprehensive toolkit includes skills assessments, dynamic learning engagements powered by digital business simulations, and reinforcement tools that encourage immediate skill application. These elements combine to produce a measurable and lasting impact on our clients' businesses.

