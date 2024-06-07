Advantexe Launches New Hot Topic Lever Simulation Platform

"Hot Topic simulations provide learners with the opportunity to explore different strategies, collaborate with team members, and analyze the outcomes of their actions, gaining valuable insights that can then be applied directly to their roles." - Robert Brodo, Advantexe CEO Post this

Participants analyze the situation, consider the potential consequences of each lever, and then make decisions on which lever to pull. A Hot Topic simulation allows participants to practice new skills, better understand the cause-and-effect of decision-making, and immediately experience the impact their decisions have on the identified metrics that matter, all the while in a risk-free environment.

Hot Topic Simulations can be completed in 20-30 minutes for smaller simulations, or up to 120 minutes for more complex experiences. A Hot Topic simulation contains a mix of targeted learning videos that introduce learners to key concepts and terms, as well as a series of customized business and leadership challenges. Hot Topic Simulations are customized to the client's business environment and can include topics such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Crisis Management, Digital Transformation, Supply Chain Disruptions, or a new Process.

The first simulation using the platform is a Sustainability Business Simulation. This simulation helps participants understand what actions to take to effectively lead toward the achievement of sustainability metrics.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest simulation innovation," said Robert Brodo, CEO of Advantexe. "Leaders and managers need the ability to adapt quickly and make informed decisions under pressure. Hot Topic simulations provide learners with the opportunity to explore different strategies, collaborate with team members, and analyze the outcomes of their actions, gaining valuable insights that can then be applied directly to their roles."

To schedule a demonstration, please contact Advantexe by clicking here and requesting a meeting.

About Advantexe

Advantexe Learning Solutions is a global leader in business simulation-centric learning, with a mission to develop the business acumen, leadership, and strategic selling capabilities of individuals and organizations around the world.

Since 2007, Advantexe has helped thousands of professionals make smarter business and leadership decisions and drive better results. With a portfolio of interactive and engaging learning experiences, Advantexe leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver transformative learning solutions that drive measurable business impact.

Media Contact:

Jim Brodo, CMO – Advantexe

[email protected]

SOURCE Advantexe Learning Solutions