Advantexe Launches New Presentations Leadership Simulation

The simulation covers how to structure a presentation, deliver skills and best practices, create and use visuals, and handle challenges and objections that arise during presentation delivery. Teams make a series of decisions that trigger a decision tree methodology using Advantexe's proprietary branching technology. Learners receive immediate feedback after each decision. This helps participants understand the consequences of their decisions and promotes a continuous learning experience and dynamic discussion throughout the simulation. At the conclusion of each simulation round, learners are provided with scores reflecting their performance and key takeaways to use back on the job.

"Our new Delivering Effective Presentations simulation and learning journey provides professionals with the skills to transform their presentations from good to great," says Robert Brodo, Advantexe co-founder and CEO. "Through this hands-on, immersive experience, learners gain the confidence and expertise to deliver more compelling messages. This simulation provides practical, real-world experiences that make a lasting impact."

The Delivering Effective Presentations simulation and learning program can be used as part of a facilitated Advantexe learning journey or can be embedded into a client's existing presentations training program. Advantexe also offers train-the-trainer opportunities to provide in-depth knowledge for facilitators within an organization.

