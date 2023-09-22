Advantexe Recognized as a Top 20 Experiential Learning Technology Company for Third Consecutive Year

Advantexe's award-winning approach to simulation development underscores our dedication to providing innovative learning experiences tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients - Advantexe's CEO, Robert Brodo Tweet this

Advantexe provides off-the-shelf, tailored, and bespoke simulations that are used to develop the skills needed by our clients to address their unique business, leadership, and selling challenges and opportunities. Advantexe maintains a library of over 100 "ready-to-go" simulations, each varying in length, complexity, content focus, and time. Advantexe simulations accommodate a range of audience levels spanning from new hires to senior executives. In addition, our simulations cover a variety of industry sectors and issues including pharmaceuticals, high tech, chemicals, automotive, professional services, manufacturing, and many more.

"The Advantexe team is very excited and grateful to our clients and Training Industry to be recognized with this great honor for the third consecutive year," says Advantexe's CEO, Robert Brodo. "Whether a customized or off-the-shelf simulation, Advantexe's award-winning approach to simulation development underscores our dedication to providing innovative learning experiences tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients."

About Advantexe

Advantexe Learning Solutions partners with clients around the world to build the business acumen, business leadership, and strategic business selling skills needed to execute their business strategies and achieve meaningful business results. Our comprehensive toolkit includes skills assessments, dynamic learning engagements powered by digital business simulations, and reinforcement tools that encourage immediate skill application. These elements combine to produce a measurable and lasting impact on our clients' businesses.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

Media Contact:

Jim Brodo, CMO – Advantexe

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jim Brodo, Advantexe Learning Solutions, 6108288707, [email protected], https://www.advantexe.com

SOURCE Advantexe Learning Solutions