Advantive Expands Assembly Manufacturing Solutions Through Acquisition of Proplanner

"Today marks a significant milestone for Advantive as we embrace the future of manufacturing technology," said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. "With Proplanner's cutting-edge solutions and expertise, we are well-positioned to revolutionize the PLM space and bring unmatched value to our customers. This acquisition strengthens our resolve and brings Advantive to the forefront of innovation, and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

The Proplanner Assembly PLM solution features three technology platforms designed to increase efficiency: Assembly Planner, Shop Floor MES, and Flow Planner. Embraced by customers in heavy manufacturing, Proplanner complements Advantive's existing suite of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), MES, and Statistical Process Control (SPC) software by adding elements of analysis, tracking, and optimization to human-enabled product assembly. With the addition of Proplanner, Advantive now covers every dimension of complex manufacturing processes – from planning and execution, to assembly, quality, warehousing, transportation, and more.

"We are thrilled to become part of Advantive's vision for the future," said Dave Sly, Proplanner CEO. "By joining forces with Advantive, we are excited to bring a synergistic suite of manufacturing solutions and value-generating software to our customers. Together, we will set new industry standards for efficiency and productivity."

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES, and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 5,000 customers and operating in 14 countries, Advantive's software solutions streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive's software uses automation, seamless integration, and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce, and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.

