Advantive Grows Global Presence Through Acquisition of UK-Based Abaca Systems

"Advantive is constantly seeking out partners that will allow us to deliver the best in distribution and manufacturing to our customers," said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. "The addition of Abaca Systems helps us to fuel these aspirations globally. We look forward to using these new solutions to improve efficiencies and continue to deliver value to our global customers."

A convenient all-in-one system, Abaca Systems' Packaging 3000 suite of software covers every step of the distribution and packing process, from sales order processing to invoicing and reporting. In addition to Packaging 3000, Abaca Systems offers additional products including RF3000 for barcoding functionality and maximum stock accuracy, and Portal 3000, a web-based application that allows businesses to conveniently get business updates to their device.

"Our aim at Abaca Systems has always been to offer superior products to our customers, and by joining the Advantive family, we will now be able to offer those customers even more," said Graham Dickinson, Joint Managing Director of Abaca Systems. "By adding our solutions to Advantive's existing suite, we hope to even further improve the customer experience and ultimately serve to transform the packing space."

For more information on Advantive, visit https://www.advantive.com/

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 5,000 customers and operating in fourteen countries, Advantive's software solutions streamline complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive's software uses automation, seamless integration, and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce, and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.

