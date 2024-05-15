Advantus Health Partners and Warrior Outdoor Enhance Patient Care for 1.9 Million Indigenous People

"We have a commitment to supplier diversity and impact purchasing, to advance minority-owned businesses, eliminate waste and deliver true value, while prioritizing quality patient care. Warrior is a great partner for this important work," said Dan Hurry, president, Advantus Health Partners. Post this

"We are committed to improving the quality of life for our people by supplying superior medical products, technological advancements, and access to affordable medications," said Charles Nading, CEO of Warrior Outdoor, LLC. "Partnering with Advantus allows us to provide modern health care solutions to historically underserved tribal communities, leveraging a nimble, retail approach to supply chain that helps us all succeed."

Advantus focuses on flexibility and options in their innovative approach to health care supply chain, which is part of their retail philosophy that also includes strategic supplier partnerships with companies such as GE Healthcare for health care technology management, Medline for supplies and HHS for hospitality services.

"When we learned that some American Indian communities are more than a four-hour drive from a hospital, and many Alaska Native villages are not accessible by roads and only accessible by bush plane or snow machine, we wanted to partner with Warrior Outdoor to ensure the right medical equipment and supplies are in place for all the health care needs of these communities," said Dan Hurry, president of Advantus Health Partners. "We have a commitment to supplier diversity and impact purchasing, to advance minority-owned businesses, eliminate waste and deliver true value, while prioritizing quality patient care. Warrior is a great partner for this important work."

The strategic partnership between Warrior Outdoor and Advantus maximizes Warrior's ability to bring access and savings to the tribal nations it serves, while establishing Warrior as a preferred vendor for all sourcing needs within underserved tribal hospitals, senior living, food services, and casino/hotel management.

About Advantus Health Partners

Advantus Health Partners is a health care solutions company that makes supply chain easier for its clients through streamlined supply chain management, organizational purchasing, operations and cost-savings efficiencies. With innovation at the forefront, and an advanced operational model, Advantus provides a portfolio of solutions to further drive value beyond contracting, all with the singular goal of reducing health care costs across the U.S. Advantus is committed to helping organizations meet business goals through its distinct solutions.

About Warrior Outdoor, LLC

Warrior Outdoor is an Indian Small Business Economic Enterprises (ISBEE), recognized by the Cherokee Nation as a TERO-qualified Indian contractor. Uniquely qualified to support U.S. Government agencies, healthcare facilities, and the nation's critical institutional needs by connecting businesses, talent, and excellence.

Media Contact

Trent Freeman, Advantus Health Partners, 770-299-9676, [email protected], https://advantushp.com/

SOURCE Advantus Health Partners