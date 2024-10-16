Advantus Health Partners Launches Central Distribution Services

"As operators at our core, our new distribution center offers a modular experience," said Dan Hurry, president, Advantus Health Partners. "Our distribution services are not member-based. We meet health systems where they are and allow flexibility, including supplementing what they already have." Post this

The new center currently supports a regional medical group with more than 50 locations in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an early focus area on delivering generic injectables. By leveraging key relationships and contracts, as well as enhanced collaboration on logistics, Advantus Distribution Services will be able to mitigate shortages of key products and critical drugs that are typically on shortage.

"A key predictor of shortages, both for drugs and other medical supplies, is consistent volumes," said Craig Wright, chief strategic supplier and program officer, Advantus Health Partners. "Placing consistently large orders, at stable volume levels, is one of several ways that we successfully mitigate shortages of everything from life saving therapies to general supplies that are used on a day-to-day basis in doctor's offices and hospitals. What we're doing here is much more than a standard warehouse. We're implementing intentional, proven process and strategies that differentiate our solutions from our competitors."

Future plans for distribution services include expansion across Ohio and entry into Kentucky, South Carolina, and Virginia.

About Advantus Health Partners

Advantus Health Partners is a health care solutions company that makes supply chain easier for its clients through streamlined supply chain management, organizational purchasing, operations and cost-savings efficiencies. With innovation at the forefront, and an advanced operational model, Advantus provides a portfolio of solutions to further drive value beyond contracting, all with the singular goal of reducing health care costs across the U.S. Advantus is committed to helping organizations meet business goals through its distinct solutions.

Media Contact

Trent Freeman, Advantus Health Partners, 770-299-9676, [email protected], https://advantushp.com/

SOURCE Advantus Health Partners