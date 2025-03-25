Advantus Health Partners simplifies medical device inventory management in strategic collaboration with Movemedical

"From the first patient visit to the post-op appointment, Advantus can streamline care delivery," said Dan Hurry, president, Advantus Health Partners. "When you deploy the right technology, inventory management measurably removes costs and transitions your operation from transactional to strategic." Post this

"At Advantus we know that from the first patient visit to the post-op appointment, there are ways to streamline the delivery of care. Medical device inventory management has been a challenge for hospitals large and small. One-time purchases add up quickly and fail to leverage the digital information we have available to us", said Dan Hurry, president of Advantus Health Partners. "When you deploy the right technology, inventory management can measurably remove costs and transition your operation from transactional to strategic."

Advantus's operational expertise and distribution network, combined with Movemedical's best-in-class point-of-use technology, provide end-users with what they need to manage inventory, avoid waste and ensure medical devices are always at the right location at the right time.

"Working with the team at Advantus presents a great opportunity to create a repeatable model for medical device distribution, which has traditionally been a challenge for hospitals due to excessive carrying costs and product shrinkage," said Josh Weeks, CEO, Movemedical. "Advantus has an established network and the scale to create significant savings from self-distribution of medical device inventory. Movemedical is the world's leading medical device inventory management software, used to support over 14 million procedures worldwide. Together, we will utilize the latest technologies in collaboration with supplier partners to simplify the complex world of medical device inventory management and deliver measurable cost savings while improving patient care."

"As a health care solutions company that aims to make supply chain easier, Advantus looks to eliminate inventory waste for hospitals. Enabling self-distribution of medical devices, which can save the average hospital millions annually, also achieves value beyond cost reduction, setting the stage for more resilient and collegial relationships with medical device suppliers that positively impact patient care. Our collaboration with Movemedical allows us to push the industry into a new chapter of medical device inventory management," said Hurry.

About Advantus Health Partners

Advantus Health Partners is a health care solutions company that makes supply chain easier for its clients through streamlined supply chain management, organizational purchasing, operations and cost-savings efficiencies. With innovation at the forefront, and an advanced operational model, Advantus provides a portfolio of solutions to further drive value beyond contracting, all with the singular goal of reducing health care costs across the U.S. Advantus is committed to helping organizations meet business goals through its distinct solutions. For more information, visit: https://advantushp.com/

About Movemedical

Movemedical is the leading enterprise software for medical device inventory management and optimization. Trusted by the world's top MedTech companies and top health systems, its SaaS platform drives digital transformation through seamless integration and automation. Successfully deployed across 20+ enterprise ERP instances and supporting 14M+ surgeries worldwide, Movemedical achieves an industry-high 98% user adoption with its intuitive mobile and web interfaces. As a privately held company operating in 47 countries, Movemedical remains self-sustaining and committed to continuous innovation—helping partners improve processes, reduce loss, increase visibility, and drive scalable growth. Learn more at https://www.movemedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Trent Freeman, Advantus Health Partners, 8583658582, [email protected], https://advantushp.com/

Nick Crawford, Movemedical, 8583658582, [email protected], https://www.movemedical.com/

SOURCE Advantus Health Partners