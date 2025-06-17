ADvendio and Adhese Partner To Offer Tailored End-to-End Retail Media Management Platform

Partnership provides a turnkey solution for building out retail media operations through to ad delivery

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADvendio, a leading omnichannel advertising management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Belgian-based ad server platform Adhese to offer an end to end retail media solution ranging from campaign management through to ad delivery and programmatic buying and selling.

The collaboration will integrate ADvendio's order management capabilities with Adhese's advanced ad serving to offer a streamlined, scalable platform for retail media businesses. The solution provides for seamless workflow utilizing ADvendio as the central hub for campaign management, with Adhese and other ad servers, including Google Ad Manager and FreeWheel, enabling efficient delivery of ad creatives.

"Adhese aims to give retailers full control over how they serve and manage ads across channels," said Tim Sturtewagen, co-founder at Adhese. "We are excited to combine our ad serving technology with ADvendio's order management system to offer an end-to-end solution that enables retailers to scale quickly and efficiently."

Sven Marievoet, co- founder at Adhese said "At Adhese, we believe that true innovation happens when great technology meets great people, so we decided to start working together. In today's complex and rapidly evolving advertising landscape, no single company can address every challenge alone. That's why we focus on building strong, strategic partnerships that enable us to create the correct and customized solutions for our clients. Our collaboration with Advendio is a perfect example of this approach. By combining our strengths, we're not only enhancing our individual offerings but also creating a more agile, independent alternative in the market. Together, we can better serve the diverse and sophisticated needs of advertisers, publishers, and retailers. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver flexible, future-ready solutions—driven by collaboration, not consolidation."

"The increasing complexity of managing a retail media network and in scaling up necessitates solutions that provide better control of all aspects of operations through to ad delivery," says Bernd Bube, ADvendio CEO. "This partnership with Adhese will provide retailers with the tool they need to realize better operational efficiency and to deliver better campaign results in an easy to set up and easy to use turnkey solution."

