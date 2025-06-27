ADvendio and Adhese Partner to Power Salling Group's Unified Retail Media Platform

Partnership provides a turnkey solution for media operations of Denmark's largest retailer to manage ad campaigns from setup through delivery

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 ADvendio, a leading omnichannel advertising management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Belgian-based ad server platform Adhese to deliver a comprehensive retail media solution for Salling Group, Denmark's largest retailer.

The multi-year engagement enables Salling Group to unify its advertising inventory and operations across all retail media touchpoints, including onsite, offsite, in-store, and in-app, via a single platform. Combining ADvendio's advanced campaign management technology with Adhese's privacy-first ad serving infrastructure, the joint solution will enable end-to-end workflow orchestration from campaign setup through ad delivery.

"Salling Group is committed to establishing a unified media ecosystem for all retail media campaigns, revenue and inventory," said Anders Spicker, Head of Retail Media at Salling Group. "The joint collaboration with ADvendio and Adhese provides a solid foundation to launch a scalable retail media offering. This will empower our teams to drive better results for advertisers, as well as stronger commercial outcomes for Salling Group."

ADvendio and Adhese recently announced their strategic partnership to offer an end-to-end retail media solution ranging from campaign management through ad delivery. By integrating ADvendio's order management capabilities with Adhese's advanced ad serving, they offer a streamlined, scalable platform for retail media businesses like Salling Group.

With almost 70,000 employees across markets in Denmark, Germany, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, Salling Group holds a market leader position in Denmark. The joint solution from ADvendio and Adhese will serve as the technical foundation for Salling Group's retail media operations, accelerating time to market and enabling extended commercial growth.

"The increasing complexity of managing and scaling retail media networks calls for solutions that unify campaign execution, reporting, and delivery," said Jens Hansen, Account Manager Northern Europe at ADvendio. "Our partnership with Adhese, in collaboration with Salling Group, represents the kind of forward-thinking approach that sets the stage for growth and innovation in retail media."

"Retailers need ad tech partners who understand the nuances of privacy, performance, and scalability," said Sven Marievoet, CEO at Adhese. "Our partnership with ADvendio brings together best-in-class campaign orchestration and privacy-first ad delivery. We're proud to support Salling Group in building a future-ready retail media infrastructure that puts control, transparency, and efficiency at the core."

This partnership comes on the heels of ADvendio's extended partnership with Albertsons to simplify their advertising workflows, improve integration between sales and ad order management, and automate important processes.

For more information on ADvendio, please visit www.ADvendio.com.

About ADvendio

ADvendio offers comprehensive management software solutions for omnichannel advertising, providing broadcasters with the tools they need to streamline their operations and enhance their advertising sales strategies.

About Adhese

Adtech company Adhese builds a smart, user-friendly advertising platform that shapes the future of advertising. From its bases in Belgium and Poland, our company offers solutions that connect media owners and advertisers to help monetize their inventory and audiences – all while protecting their autonomy and privacy.

About Salling Group

With chains such as Føtex, Bilka, Netto, RIMI Baltic, Salling department stores and BR, we at Salling Group work to make everyday life better through great shopping experiences, job opportunities throughout the country and an easier path to a responsible lifestyle. Almost 70,000 dedicated colleagues in Denmark, Germany, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia serve 15 million customers every week.

Because we are 100% owned by the Salling Foundations, a portion of our profits go back to society. Since 2012, the Salling Foundations have donated more than 2.3 billion kroner to education, culture, sports, social work and other good causes.

Media Contact

Angus Dowie, ADvendio, 353 (1) 9609004, [email protected], https://www.advendio.com/

SOURCE ADvendio