ADvendio and Vistar Media Partner to Streamline DOOH Campaign Management

Partnership Enables Submission of Media Campaigns and Retrieval of Delivery Data All Within a Single Platform.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADvendio, a leading omnichannel advertising management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media and part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. This partnership combines ADvendio's campaign management platform with Vistar Media's enterprise technology, allowing users to automate and manage DOOH campaigns more effectively–all in one platform.

"The power of ADvendio is in being able to unify the whole operational journey, from campaign planning to execution," said Angus Dowie, Global Head of Sales at ADvendio. "By partnering with Vistar Media, we not only enable our clients to manage an additional channel, but to better automate, activate, and report on the things which make them different ."

Through this integration, advertisers and media owners can plan DOOH campaigns in ADvendio while fulfilling them through Vistar's ad server and marketplace infrastructure. Automated data syncing ensures accuracy, while real-time insights from Vistar drive better performance optimization. This means that users can now:

Push campaign setup to the Vistar Media ad server

Directly forecast inventory availability in Vistar Media

Pull back delivery data and performance from Vistar for use in revenue reconciliation, invoicing, and performance measurement inside ADvendio

Gain insights into sold and unsold inventory

Import targeting data for enhanced omnichannel offers

"Partnering with ADvendio allows our clients to streamline campaign planning and execution across their DOOH networks," said Eric Lamb - SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media. "Together, we're helping advertisers and media owners unlock greater efficiency, more actionable insights, and better ROI from their campaigns."

About ADvendio

ADvendio is a leading Salesforce-powered omnichannel advertising management platform, enabled by AI. We help enterprises and SMEs streamline their media buying and selling processes, bringing intelligence and efficiency to advertising operations, finance, and sales. With ADvendio, you can scale your advertising business and unlock future-proof growth.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world's first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from. dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry's largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting- edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

