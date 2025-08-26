ADvendio Appoints Jay Wright to Global Head of Consulting

Veteran Media Strategist Joins ADvendio to Lead Customer Transformation and Consulting Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADvendio, a leading omnichannel advertising management platform, announced today the appointment of Jay Wright to Global Head of Consulting. Jay will lead ADvendio's global consulting strategy, leveraging his nearly two decades of experience in digital advertising, media operations, and technology transformation. In this role, he will work closely with clients to deliver end-to-end advertising technology solutions across publishers, agencies, and brands.

"Interoperability has become the cornerstone of a successful ad tech stack," said Jay Wright. "Modern media sellers need seamless integration between their CRM systems and the diverse platforms used for downstream execution. Increasingly, this includes in-store signage, social media, audience extension, and audio/video streaming, etc. - all powered by first-party data. ADvendio excels as the central hub connecting these systems, processes, and teams. I'm excited to build on that foundation by deepening our consultative approach and delivering transformative outcomes for our customers."

Jay's career spans leadership roles at Cars.com, Signal (acquired by TransUnion), AppNexus (now Xandr), and management consulting firms including Infinitive and Summit. Most recently, he served as Principal at Summit LLC, where he acted as a senior advisor and interim leader. This included programmatic strategy, yield management, selection and implementation of ad stack tools such as CDP, OMS, and identity tools for major publishers and brands. Prior to that, he was VP of Global Services and Delivery at Signal, where he led sales solutions, client delivery, and support engineering teams.

"Jay is an exceptional strategist with deep experience in both the buy and sell sides of the ad tech ecosystem," said Bernd Bube, CEO at ADvendio. "His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our consulting services globally and help our clients solve increasingly complex challenges in digital monetization, workflow automation, and data integration."

The ADvendio ONE platform is a 100% native out-of-the-box solution, built and operated on Salesforce, to simplify media buying and ad sales. It automates and centralizes campaign management elements, including CRM integration, omnichannel sales solutions, media buying tools, programmatic, campaign and inventory management, order management, billing, invoicing and accounting, and provides for advanced analytics.

ADvendio is the only Salesforce-powered solution that brings together media selling and media buying technology on one complete platform. Global media, retail, agency, internet, and outdoor advertising companies, ranging from SMEs to large enterprises, rely on our solution to deliver advertising omnichannel campaigns tailored to their specific needs.

