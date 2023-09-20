ADvendio Joins IAB to Drive Digital Advertising Innovation and Collaboration

ADvendio, a leader in advertising management solutions, proudly announces its recent membership with the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This strategic alliance underscores ADvendio's commitment to fostering innovation, industry collaboration, and shaping the future of digital advertising.

ADvendio is a global player in the advertising management software landscape, offering comprehensive solutions that empower publishers, agencies, and media companies to streamline their advertising operations. The company's robust platform provides end-to-end capabilities, including order management, programmatic advertising, and more, allowing customers to optimize their advertising processes and drive revenue growth in a competitive market.

ADvendio's decision to join IAB signifies its unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and collaborating with industry leaders. By becoming an active member in IAB's expansive network, ADvendio aims to contribute to industry best practices, leverage cutting-edge insights, and collectively advance the digital advertising landscape. This step aligns seamlessly with ADvendio's mission to empower customers with the latest technology that drives success in a dynamic digital ecosystem.

Bernd Bube, CEO of ADvendio, highlights the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Joining IAB is a natural progression for ADvendio as we strive to shape the future of advertising management. This membership enables us to connect with like-minded industry leaders, share insights, and collectively work towards elevating digital advertising standards. ADvendio's commitment to innovation and excellence finds a strong ally in IAB."

Reflecting on ADvendio's membership, Sheryl Goldstein, EVP, and Chief Industry Growth Officer, IAB, emphasizes the mutual benefits of this collaboration. Goldstein notes, "We're excited to welcome ADvendio into the IAB community. ADvendio's commitment to innovation aligns well with IAB's mission of advancing the digital advertising landscape. Their involvement with IAB will undoubtedly contribute to our collective efforts to drive progress, foster collaboration, and elevate industry standards."

ADvendio's membership with IAB introduces new avenues for cross-industry collaboration, networking, and knowledge-sharing, promising to lead to enhanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of advertisers, publishers, and technology providers.

About ADvendio:

ADvendio is the only Salesforce-powered solution that brings together media selling and media buying technology on one complete platform. Global media, retail, agency, internet, and outdoor advertising companies, ranging from SMEs to large enterprises, rely on our solution to deliver advertising omnichannel campaigns tailored to their specific needs.

Whether you are a media buyer or an ad seller, our solution provides a seamless user experience with advanced ad booking and efficient ad inventory management capabilities. Leveraging automation, programmatic, and self-service features, our platform simplifies end-to-end campaign management from order to invoice, enabling smarter buying decisions and accelerated sales processes.

Celebrating over ten years of product excellence and growth, ADvendio, a globally trusted Salesforce partner, is leading the way in developing future-proof advertising management solutions.

About IAB:

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

