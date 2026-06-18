Advent Resources Expands Across Texas as Dealers Face Rising Fraud, Compliance Pressures, and Operational Complexity

Dealers are managing more systems, regulations, customer expectations, and risk. The answer isn't adding more technology. It's about creating one workflow, one source of truth, and one platform to run their entire sales department. Post this

Today, this goal is more important than ever.

"Dealers are managing more systems, regulations, customer expectations, and risk," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "The answer isn't adding more technology. It's about creating one workflow, one source of truth, and one platform to run their entire sales department."

Auto fraud continues to grow while dealerships face increasing pressure to maintain compliance, protect customer information, and improve operations.

Auto fraud losses are projected to exceed $9 billion annually.





45% of dealerships report losses between $10,000 - $20,000 from a single fraudulent transaction.





Many dealerships recover less than 50% of fraud-related losses once a deal has been funded.

At the same time, many stores still rely on multiple disconnected systems to complete a single transaction, creating duplicate work, wasted clicks and opportunities for expensive errors.

Advent addresses these challenges by connecting every stage of the deal into one workflow, helping dealerships:

Structure, approve, contract, and fund deals in one system





Reduce hundreds of unnecessary clicks and eliminate duplicate data entry





Verify customer identities and collect required documents in real time





Strengthen compliance through integrated audit trails and automated workflows





Improve profitability by accelerating deals and reducing delays





Maintain one consistent source of truth from lead to funded deal

What's more, Advent provides advanced AI-powered identity verification to reveal potential fraud risks earlier in the sales process, before issues become costly problems.

"Fraud and compliance issues rarely show up early," Gill said. "They happen after the fact, when a dealership is trying to unwind a bad deal. The best way to reduce risk is to mitigate it head on at the beginning of the process."

Advent's commitment to improving the dealership experience extends beyond the sales department and into the showroom with Advent Connect.

Designed for both customers and staff, Advent Connect guides shoppers through the entire purchase process - from vehicle selection and payment options to financing, protection products, compliance documents, and final delivery. With every step of the transaction in a single customer-facing experience, dealerships eliminate friction, improve transparency, and create a faster, more engaging purchase.

Advent's workflow helps customers make informed decisions while ensuring every profit opportunity is optimized throughout the transaction. The result is a better experience for customers, greater efficiency for teams, higher profitability for the dealership, and a modern retail process built around collaboration, transparency, and speed.

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources provides software that powers the financial layer of the car deal. For more than 30 years, the company has supported thousands of dealerships across the United States, including many of the industry's top-performing dealer groups. By bringing identity verification, deal structuring, lender approvals, contracting, compliance and funding into one system, its digital car deal platform, Advent Advantage, helps dealerships complete deals faster while reducing risk and improving operational efficiency.

For more information, visit www.adventresources.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Advent Resources, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.adventresources.com

SOURCE Advent Resources