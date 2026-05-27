Advent Resources Integrates with Tekion to Streamline the Car Deal From Start to Finish

When systems supporting the car deal work together, dealers can eliminate delays, close more deals, and capture more profit without losing visibility or control along the way. Post this

"For dealers, the goal is simple - one sales system, one workflow, and one source of truth," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "This integration supports that goal by connecting the entire car deal, from desking to funding, while ensuring everything flows cleanly into Tekion for accounting and downstream operations "

Through this integration, dealerships can:

Sync vehicle inventory and cost data

Push customer information into Tekion

Create and update deals in Tekion from Advent Advantage

Transfer deal documents for accounting and processing

Map lender, tax, fee, and F&I settings across systems

The Advent Resources / Tekion integration is powered by API connectivity and real-time webhooks, keeping data consistent and up to date across both platforms.

By eliminating duplicate entries and connecting every step of the car deal, Advent Advantage helps dealerships cut hundreds of clicks and move deals from hours to minutes, without adding extra steps in their process or headcount.

"It's all about speed, control, and profitability," Gill added. "When systems supporting the car deal work together, dealers can eliminate delays, close more deals, and capture more profit without losing visibility or control along the way."

This new integration is now available for dealerships that operate on both Advent Advantage and Tekion.

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources provides software that powers the financial layer of the car deal. For more than 30 years, the company has supported thousands of dealerships across the U.S., including many of the industry's top-performing dealer groups. By bringing identity verification, deal structuring, lender approvals, contracting, and funding into one system, its digital car deal system – Advent Advantage – helps dealerships complete deals faster while reducing risk and improving efficiency. Visit www.adventresources.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Advent Resources, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.adventresources.com

SOURCE Advent Resources