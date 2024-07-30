Advent Resources Introduces Advent Parachute Backup DMS to Ensure Dealership Continuity Amid System Outages

Advent Parachute is the insurance policy that the automotive industry desperately needs, where far too many dealers put all their eggs in one basket by relying on a single tech stack without a backup plan. Post this

Recently, Advent Resources deployed the Parachute Sales System to hundreds of dealers nationwide during the CDK cyberattack and sales system outage that affected major competitors.

"Like many of you, the last month for us has been challenging to say the least," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "Stepping in and helping our industry and dealers with a backup sales system was the least we could do. We all realize that crises can lead to progress, which is why we launched Parachute. It's the insurance policy that the industry desperately needs, where far too many dealers put all their eggs in one basket by relying on a single tech stack without a backup plan. Parachute fills this void, ensuring that dealerships can operate smoothly and securely no matter what challenges arise."

For over 30 years, Advent Resources has been providing industry-leading sales system solutions to dealers across the country. The introduction of Parachute underscores the company's commitment to innovation and support, ensuring that dealerships can continue operations smoothly, even in the face of unforeseen disruptions.

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources is the creator of the most sophisticated all-in-one car sales system for dealers, used from the first interaction with the consumer all the way through to the digital signing ceremony, without the need to switch between multiple platforms with differing data. It seamlessly integrates with a dealership's DMS, CRM, and key digital retailing partners, as well as dealer, lender, state, and OEM documents. Market-tested and proven to reduce sales transaction times by 50%, Advent helps dealers capture every penny of profitability on every deal in the most efficient way possible. Advent has been refined and optimized for over 35 years to provide the most elegant customer experience for dealerships; unmatched, real-time white glove customer service with 100% follow through; and mitigation of compliance violations. For more information, visit https://www.adventresources.com/.

