Advent Resources Launches Advent ASAP: The Missing Link in Automotive eCommerce

Key features of Advent ASAP include:

Credit Bureaus and Compliance

Advent ASAP includes robust fraud prevention and identity verification features, providing an additional layer of security to protect all parties involved in the transaction.

Real-Time Credit Submissions and Decisions

The API features a streamlined credit approval process that facilitates quick and efficient decision-making for both buyers and lenders.

Lender Validation and eContract Generation

The platform provides secure, compliant, and reliable digital contracts, ensuring every transaction is pre-approved and guaranteed to be funded.

Intelligent Automated Document Engine

Advent ASAP automatically generates customized documents tailored to the specifics of each transaction, for precise and relevant documentation.

Single Digital Signing Ceremony

The platform streamlines the process of obtaining secure, legally binding signatures, simplifying the finalization of contracts and agreements.

Real Time eFunding

Advent ASAP offers swift and efficient transaction completion and financial transfer, enhancing the overall speed and efficiency of the sales process.

"Advent ASAP is the culmination of over 35 years of our innovation, bridging the critical gap in automotive e-commerce," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "This API isn't just a tool; it's about making a fully online car buying experience possible, for the first time, while offering an experience that's exceptionally easy, efficient, and customer-focused."

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources is the creator of the most sophisticated all-in-one car sales system for dealers, used from the first interaction with the consumer all the way through to the digital signing ceremony, without the need to switch between multiple platforms with differing data. It seamlessly integrates with a dealership's DMS, CRM, and key digital retailing partners, as well as dealer, lender, state, and OEM documents. Market-tested and proven to reduce sales transaction times by 50%, Advent helps dealers capture every penny of profitability on every deal in the most efficient way possible. Advent has been refined and optimized for over 35 years to provide the most elegant customer experience for dealerships; unmatched, real-time white glove customer service with 100% follow through; and mitigation of compliance violations. For more information, visit https://www.adventresources.com/.

