Advent Resources Launches Advent ASAP: The Missing Link in Automotive eCommerce

The Advent ASAP API completes the digital sales process and makes the promise of buying a car, fully online, a long-awaited reality
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advent Resources, creator of the most sophisticated all-in-one car sales system for dealers, today announced the launch of its latest product, Advent ASAP (Automotive Sales as a Platform). A crucial innovation in automotive e-commerce, the Advent ASAP API completes the digital sales process and makes the promise of buying a car, fully online, a long-awaited reality.
Designed for key players in the automotive industry, including digital retailers, marketplaces, OEMs, and dealer groups, Advent ASAP is the missing link in online car sales. This comprehensive API transforms car buying, from real-time credit decisions to e-contracting to a single digital signing ceremony and real-time e-funding. Advent ASAP empowers a true consumer-driven online purchase experience, eliminating the need for salespeople to advance the process.
Key features of Advent ASAP include:
Credit Bureaus and Compliance
Advent ASAP includes robust fraud prevention and identity verification features, providing an additional layer of security to protect all parties involved in the transaction.
Real-Time Credit Submissions and Decisions
The API features a streamlined credit approval process that facilitates quick and efficient decision-making for both buyers and lenders.
Lender Validation and eContract Generation
The platform provides secure, compliant, and reliable digital contracts, ensuring every transaction is pre-approved and guaranteed to be funded.
Intelligent Automated Document Engine
Advent ASAP automatically generates customized documents tailored to the specifics of each transaction, for precise and relevant documentation.
Single Digital Signing Ceremony
The platform streamlines the process of obtaining secure, legally binding signatures, simplifying the finalization of contracts and agreements.
Real Time eFunding
Advent ASAP offers swift and efficient transaction completion and financial transfer, enhancing the overall speed and efficiency of the sales process.
"Advent ASAP is the culmination of over 35 years of our innovation, bridging the critical gap in automotive e-commerce," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "This API isn't just a tool; it's about making a fully online car buying experience possible, for the first time, while offering an experience that's exceptionally easy, efficient, and customer-focused."
For more information, visit www.adventasap.com.
About Advent Resources
Advent Resources is the creator of the most sophisticated all-in-one car sales system for dealers, used from the first interaction with the consumer all the way through to the digital signing ceremony, without the need to switch between multiple platforms with differing data. It seamlessly integrates with a dealership's DMS, CRM, and key digital retailing partners, as well as dealer, lender, state, and OEM documents. Market-tested and proven to reduce sales transaction times by 50%, Advent helps dealers capture every penny of profitability on every deal in the most efficient way possible. Advent has been refined and optimized for over 35 years to provide the most elegant customer experience for dealerships; unmatched, real-time white glove customer service with 100% follow through; and mitigation of compliance violations. For more information, visit https://www.adventresources.com/.
