Advent Resources Launches Buyer's Portal, Powered by Veeroza™, to Bring the Last Mile of the Car Deal Online

Buyer's Porgal gives dealers a secure, compliant way to verify buyers, collect documents, and process credit, all within one connected system. Post this

Buyer's Portal was built to solve this challenge by giving dealerships a fast, fully integrated way to verify and collect buyer information directly within their existing Advent Advantage workflows.

Buyer's Portal completes the modern car deal by securely powering and verifying every step from buyer to lender, without re-keying, document chasing, or disconnected systems.

Car buyers get a seamless mobile-first experience, and dealerships are protected through:

AI-powered Identity Verification, validating driver's licenses, income, and residency with speed and precision – powered by Veeroza's advanced fraud prevention platform





prevention platform Integrated Credit Applications, securely collecting buyer and co-buyer credit apps that sync automatically with RouteOne, CUDL, and Dealertrack





STIP Document Collection, allowing customers to upload required documents directly from their device without risky texts or emails

"Dealerships have modernized nearly every part of the car deal, except the final mile," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "Buyer's Portal was created to close this gap. It gives dealers a secure, compliant way to verify buyers, collect documents, and process credit, all within one connected system, while delivering a better experience for customers and reducing operational risk at the same time."

Now available to Advent Resources customers nationwide, Buyer's Portal flows all data directly into the Advent Advantage deal record, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and faster funding approval while eliminating the friction and errors associated with manual processes.

For more information about Buyer's Portal or to see how Advent is redefining the modern car deal, visit www.adventresources.com or connect with Advent Resources on LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/advent-resources-inc/. For more information about Veeroza™, visit www.veeroza.com.

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources is the creator of the Advent Advantage car sales system, one of the most sophisticated end-to-end sales platforms in automotive retail. Designed to power the entire car deal from first interaction through funding and digital signing, Advent Advantage eliminates the need for disconnected systems by unifying desking, F&I, compliance, and funding into one seamless workflow. With nearly 40 years of refinement, Advent helps dealerships process deals faster, reduce risk, and capture every penny of profitability with unmatched operational efficiency and white-glove customer support. For more information, visit www.adventresources.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Advent Resources, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.adventresources.com

SOURCE Advent Resources