Advent Resources Sets New Standard in Car Sales Efficiency with Smart Forms

"Our goal at Advent Resources has always been to empower dealerships with innovations that enhance their operations," said Ben Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "With the introduction of Smart Forms, we are streamlining the selling process, providing dealers with a powerful tool that reduces administrative burden, reduces cost, improves efficiency, and ultimately increases customer satisfaction."

Smart Forms offers a dual-layer automation approach, encompassing both global and custom rule sets. The global rule set automatically selects the standard documents for all deal structures based on federal, state, local, and lender regulations, providing an out-of-the-box solution. Additionally, each dealership or group has the flexibility to customize Smart Forms to their needs, adding specific documents required at the dealership level, and even replacing global rule documents with custom ones.

Advent Resources proudly offers Smart Forms as a free add-on service to its dealer partners, further demonstrating its dedication to continually raising the bar and exceeding customer expectations.

For more information about the Advent Advantage sales system for dealers, or to schedule a demo, visit https://adventresources.com.

About Advent Resources

Advent Resources is the creator of the most sophisticated all-in-one car sales system for dealers, used from the first interaction with the consumer all the way through to the digital signing ceremony, without the need to switch between multiple platforms with differing data. It seamlessly integrates with a dealership's DMS, CRM, and key digital retailing partners, as well as dealer, lender, state, and OEM documents. Market tested and proven to reduce sales transaction times by 50%, Advent helps dealers capture every penny of profitability on every deal in the most efficient way possible. Advent has been refined and optimized for over 35 years to provide the most elegant customer experience for dealerships; unmatched, real-time white glove customer service with 100% follow through; and mitigation of compliance violations. For more information, visit https://www.adventresources.com/.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Advent Resources, 1 9494603408, [email protected], https://www.adventresources.com

SOURCE Advent Resources