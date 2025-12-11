Adventure White Mountain Provide Helicopter tour in Nepal

The Mount Everest (8848m) and its base camp have been synonymous to glory and pride for travelers around the world. While trekking is the common approach to conquer the base camp, Everest Base Camp Helicopter Tour offers a different perspective to achieve the feat. This day tour to Everest Base Camp features a helicopter flight to the base camp over the esteemed mountains in the Everest range including the Mount Everest (8848m) itself. The Everest Base Camp Helicopter landing tour begins from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. You will be in the company of sublime sceneries in just a few minutes after the take-off. The tour makes the first stop at Lukla (2840m). Here, we refuel the helicopter and the tour resumes with the gorgeous views of the Himalayas. The tour finally settles at the Everest Base Camp after floating over the Khumbu glacier for a short while. The Everest Base camp at 5,364 meters offers glorious views of the Himalayan ranges including peaks like Pumo Ri (7165m), Cholatse (6635m), and Nuptse (7861m). At the base camp, we hike around for about 2 hours and relish the panorama of the Himalayas. Then, the tour returns to Kathmandu. The weather at the base camp is mostly cold and frigid throughout the year. However, summer and spring seasons have a moderate temperature during the day. As the base camp is at an altitude of 5,364 meters, participants have to be careful to avoid falling prey to Acute Mountain Sickness. To do so, you will have to apply minimal physical exertions to your body. Do inform the trip leader immediately if you feel uneasy. Finally, there are chances of flight delays and cancelations to the Lukla airport and Everest Base Camp. In such situations, we will make necessary arrangements to continue the Everest Base Camp Helicopter Tour. At Adventure White Mountain, we make it our duty to ensure comfortable and safe trips to our clients. On the day tour to Everest Base camp, we take utmost precautions to take you to the Everest Base Camp. Join us for an experience that will last for the rest of your lives.

